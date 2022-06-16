Eni Says Gazprom Is Providing Just Two Thirds of Requested Gas

(Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC has further reduced gas supply to Italy’s amid a surge in demand, Eni SpA said, as Russia tightens its grip on European energy markets.

The reduction amounts to 65% of requested natural gas deliveries for Thursday from Russia to Italy. On Wednesday, the Italian company was told flows would be reduced by 15%.

Eni said its gas request for Thursday was approximately 44% higher than the previous day, partly to recover missing gas deliveries on Wednesday. Overall, Gazprom will deliver about 32 million cubic meters, slightly more than the previous day.

“Gazprom explained that the under-delivery is due to problems at the Portovaya plant,” the statement said. The Portovaya plant “feeds the Nord Stream gas pipeline, through which Gazprom transports part of the volumes destined for Eni,” according to the statement.

Italian Energy Minister Roberto Cingolani’s office has said the country is not facing critical shortages and the government is closely monitoring the situation.

Companies including France’s Engie SA, Germany’s Uniper SE and RWE AG, and Austria’s OMV AV said Thursday that Gazprom has informed them about supply cuts.

The Russian oil company had already announced reductions through the Nord Stream pipeline -- the biggest link to the European Union -- on Wednesday, adding to the restrictions the previous day citing issues with repairs of turbines produced by Siemens. Western sanctions on Russia have left equipment key for the functioning of the Nord Stream gas pipeline stuck abroad.

Eni is spearheading efforts by Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government to lower Italy’s dependence on Russian gas, partly through its longstanding ties with African producer countries.

In mid-May, the company said it was opening bank accounts for gas payments to avoid disruptions of supplies. Moscow had demanded to be ultimately paid in rubles for its gas.

