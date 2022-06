Eni Says Gazprom to Supply 50% of Gas Requested for June 17

(Bloomberg) -- Eni said Gazprom has announced that it will supply only 50% of Italy gas requested for June 17.

Eni has submitted a daily gas demand for approximately 63 million cubic meters, the Italian company said on its website. Actual delivered volumes almost unchanged with respect to the amounts Thursday.

