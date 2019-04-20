(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA has signed an exploration and production agreement with the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, a further push by the Italian company into the Middle East.

The deal between the Rome-based hydrocarbons producer and RAK Petroleum Authority will cover Block A, which includes an area of 2,412 square kilometers off the coast, according to a statement from Eni.

Eni will operate 90 percent of the block, while RAK Gas LLC will be in charge of the remaining 10 percent.

Earlier this year, Eni secured a deal on onshore exploration concession areas A, B & C in Sharjah, another city in the United Arab Emirates. It also agreed to pay $3.3 billion in cash for 20 percent of Abu Dhabi-based Adnoc Refining.

