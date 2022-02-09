(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA is considering listing a special purpose acquisition company that could target energy-transition businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Italian oil and gas firm is working with partners on plans for the blank-check company and is in the early stages of testing investor appetite, the people said. It has been studying potential listing venues including London, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Eni could look to raise at least 200 million euros ($228 million) for the SPAC, though it hasn’t finalized precise terms of the offering, one of the people said. The Italian company is considering listing the blank-check firm as soon as this quarter, the people said.

While company-backed SPACs are rare, firms including U.S. cereal maker Post Holdings Inc. and French hotelier Accor SA have launched such listings. Deliberations are ongoing, and details of the potential deal could change, the people said.

A representative for Eni declined to comment.

The potential SPAC comes as Eni prepares to list two other businesses. Var Energi AS, its Norwegian joint venture with HitecVision AS, is taking orders for a 6.9 billion-kroner ($782 million) initial public offering. Eni also plans to float its retail and renewables unit Plenitude in Milan this year.

Eni’s outlook for cutting greenhouse gases has been upgraded to global net-zero absolute emissions and intensity by 2050, compared with an earlier goal of an 80% reduction. Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi has said curtailing Eni’s so-called Scope 3 CO2 emission count is a top priority.

European exchanges played host to record $8.7 billion of IPOs from blank-check firms last year, data compiled by Bloomberg show, as the SPAC craze that began in the U.S. reached the continent. Deals valued at $611 million have priced in Europe already this year.

