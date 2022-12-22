Enjoy the Holidays, Because Next Year Is Going to Be Painful

(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcastsSubscribe to In The City on Spotify

British shoppers got back to basics in 2022 as the soaring cost of living dissolved any remaining traces of the post-lockdown spending boom. Next year may be tougher still.

In this episode of In the City, reporter Katie Linsell and columnist Andrea Felsted weigh the resilience of UK shoppers and retailers going into 2023, as bills pile up and savings dwindle. Consumers in recent months have “traded up” for energy-saving goods like air fryers and electric blankets, while dialing down on fashion and furniture, said Linsell. The impact on business, she said, may be “fairly dramatic.”

Retail sales have fallen almost every month this year. The most recent data suggest Black Friday bargains failed to deliver their usual boost, underscoring concerns the UK is already in recession. A deeper dip may be on the cards in the first quarter and into 2023 as the full brunt of inflation hits consumer goods, said Felsted.

“I think Christmas will be OK, but when we get into January, things are a lot tougher,” she explained. “The credit card bills start to land, the big energy bills come in—particularly after this cold snap—and more people roll off their fixed rate mortgages.”

And finally, reporters across the London newsroom share with us their predictions for 2023.

--With assistance from Sommer Saadi.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.