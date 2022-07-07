(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson is desperately clinging to power. Despite the turmoil in his cabinet and the avalanche of resignations from his government, the prime minister has made clear he’ll contest any new attempt by rebels in his ruling Conservative Party to oust him. But Bloomberg Westminster reporter Alex Wickham tells David Merritt and Francine Lacqua this time it finally feels like the end for this government. “When Boris Johnson survived that confidence vote on ‘partygate,’ the unspoken deal he had with the party then was a promise of no more scandals,” Wickham says. “And it's only been a few weeks and another scandal has blown up, and members of the cabinet have had enough.”

But what does the commotion in UK politics mean for the economy? “As usual, we get the psychodrama of the politics and then there is always a question of what is the read across for the economy," says senior executive editor Stephanie Flanders. But given Britain's economy was already in challenging circumstances, Flanders says the main thing to focus on is whether the new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi will change the approach to tax cuts and household support.

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Marcus Ashworth says Zahawi is likely to offer a fiscal splurge, and the economy can handle it. Ashworth says with full employment, a strong banking sector and the ability to add more government fiscal stimulus — any downturn can be mitigated.

