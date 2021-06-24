Canada's oil industry will still be here decades from now: Suncor CEO

CALGARY - Oilfield services company Ensign Energy Services Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy the Canadian drilling assets of Nabors Industries Ltd.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The companies say the deal includes Nabors' fleet of 35 land-based drilling rigs in Canada, as well as related equipment and certain other property.

Robert Geddes, Ensign's president and chief operating officer, says the deal gives Ensign an expanded fleet of drilling rigs along with highly trained crews.

Ensign provides contract drilling and other services in Canada, the U.S. and internationally.

The deal is subject to certain closing conditions and regulatory approvals.