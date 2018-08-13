{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    40m ago

    Ensign Energy tables takeover offer for Trinidad Drilling

    The Canadian Press

    Trinidad Drilling

    Trinidad Drilling workers seen in a company photo. , Trinidad Drilling/Facebook

    CALGARY - Ensign Energy Services Inc. has announced a takeover offer for Trinidad Drilling Ltd. in a transaction it valued at about $947 million, including debt.

    The announcement sent share of Trinidad Drilling soaring at the market open Monday. 

    The oilfield services company is offering $1.68 per share in cash for each Trinidad share.

    It estimated Trinidad's outstanding net debt at $477 million as of June 30.

    Trinidad completed a strategic review on Aug. 1 during which it reviewed a number of alternatives, but did not strike a deal. Its shares closed at $1.51 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

    Ensign, which owns about a 9.8 per cent stake in the company, says it approached Trinidad about a possible deal after the review ended, but the company's board wanted the talks subject to a confidentiality agreement which included a lengthy standstill provision.

    Ensign says it did not believe that such a provision was in the best interests of shareholders.
     

     