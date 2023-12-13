(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of Entain Plc, the gaming company that owns Ladbrokes and half of the BetMGM joint venture, is standing down following pressure from activist investors and a weak stock performance.

Jette Nygaard-Andersen will be replaced on an interim basis by Stella David, currently a non-executive director, starting this week, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Entain’s shares had dropped about 37% during Nygaard-Andersen’s nearly three-year tenure even after revenue from the company’s US holding, BetMGM, soared as that market opened up to sports betting. Activist investors, who have built stakes in the company in recent months, complained that she destroyed value with poor dealmaking decisions.

The stock rose 4.9% in London to 845 pence at 10:20 a.m. after earlier jumping as much as 7.5%.

The company announced at least ten deals since Nygaard-Andersen joined in January 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, as she worked to expand the British company’s reach internationally.

But the decision to fund a recent deal, a £750 million ($939 million) bid for Polish sports betting company STS Holding, with an equity sale was lambasted as “illogical” and “value destroying,” by activist fund Eminence Capital.

More hedge funds are circling. Sachem Head Capital Management, started by a former colleague of Bill Ackman, has also built a stake in the company, according to two people familiar with the matter. Dendur Capital and P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt LP have also built stakes, another person said.

Representatives for Eminence, Sachem Head and Schoenfeld didn’t respond to requests for comment outside of US business hours, and Dendur couldn’t be reached for comment.

Eminence has said investors would now likely support a revived deal with MGM Resorts International. MGM, which owns half of the company’s US business, had offered to buy Entain for $11 billion — walking away right before Nygaard-Andersen’s appointment when negotiations over price fell apart. Entain had also rebuffed a stock-fueled bid from DraftKings Inc. valued at $22.4 billion later that year.

Entain’s market value is now about £5.4 billion.

Investec analyst Roberta Ciaccia said it’s “an initial victory for activist shareholders,” and raised the prospect that Nygaard-Andersen’s exit could revive deal prospects.

Nygaard-Andersen had steered the company through an investigation by the UK’s tax authority over allegations of bribery offenses at its Turkish business, which it sold in 2017. Her resignation comes a week after the company agreed to pay a £615 million settlement to resolve the probe.

The company settled the case in the UK High Court last week, agreeing to pay a £585 million penalty, a £20 million charitable donation and £10 million to cover the cost of the investigation. The judge acknowledged in a written ruling that the company had made “sweeping changes” to its compliance procedures.

“The past three years have been rewarding and challenging in equal measure,” Nygaard-Andersen said in the statement. The resolution of the bribery investigation “offers a clean inflection point for me and for Entain.”

