Jette Nygaard-Andersen, the chief executive officer of gambling giant Entain, is stepping down with immediate effect, less than three years into the job. Her tasks will be carried out in the interim by non-executive director Stella David.

The management topple comes after the Ladbrokes owner last week agreed to pay a £615 million settlement to resolve an investigation into potential bribery offences at its former Turkish business. In this morning’s statement, Nygaard-Andersen said the probe’s end offered a “clean inflection point” for the company and herself.

Entain’s shares shed 37% during Nygaard-Andersen’s tenure, despite a betting boom in the US. The executive had also come under pressure from activist investors to improve returns. Shareholders cheered her exit, sending the stock as much as 7.5% higher at the open.

The UK economy shrank more than expected in October, setting the stage for yet another quarter of stagnation. The 0.3% decline in GDP marked the first drop since July and followed 0.2% growth in September. My colleague Sofia Horta e Costa tells you what traders and economists might make of it all.

Not good enough. Britain’s auditors must do better, the Financial Reporting Council said in a scathing report this morning. The watchog said almost one in four audits by tier 2 and tier 3 companies need “more than limited improvements” after an inspection and another 38% required “significant” improvements.

Boots might make a comeback to the stock market. The drugstore chain’s US owner Walgreens is reviving talks on a possible exit, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. A potential London IPO is also being considered. Of course, Walgreens could opt to invite offers from private equity firms — but that seems less likely after the Illinois company had to scrap a sale process for Boots nearly 18 months ago. At a potential £7 billion valuation, Boots would certainly be a boon for the London Stock Exchange amid the current IPO drought.

While the UK economy saw only a mild contraction in October — and at a magnitude of 0.3% it’s only 20 basis points worse than economists thought — today's data will reinforce bets that Britain’s economy will stagnate in the final quarter of 2023 at best. Output shrank across the services, industry and manufacturing sectors for the first time since July and was worse than thought for all three.

Some economists had already predicted that the fourth quarter would be the start of a shallow recession. The GDP drop to start the period means that risk hasn't gone away. This line of thinking could reinforce the case for the Bank of England to begin a discussion about cutting interest rates to support growth next year, or at least an expectation from traders that such a conversation will start sooner rather than later. Despite all the pushback from Governor Andrew Bailey and his team, investors are still pricing in three rate cuts from the BOE in 2024. After today's report, they’re getting very close to fully pricing in four for the first time. That's why the pound is weakening.

— Sofia Horta e Costa

The Bank of England is widely expected to hold interest rates at 5.25% tomorrow. But will central bankers repeat their message that markets’ rate-cut bets are overdone? That will likely be the key question for investors.

