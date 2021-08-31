(Bloomberg) -- Entergy Corp. said it has restored power to 85,000 customers hit by Hurricane Ida.

Electricity began flowing to homes and businesses as the utility owner completed one full day of damage assessment, bringing back power “to those who can take it,” spokesman Jerry Nappi said in an email Tuesday.

Separately, the New Orleans-based utility’s Waterford nuclear power plant suffered some wind and water damage at the site. The nuclear reactor was not impacted and there are no safety concerns, according to Entergy.

