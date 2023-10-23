(Bloomberg) -- Island, a startup that provides what’s known as an enterprise internet browser, has raised $100 million in a funding round led by Prysm Capital LLC with Canapi Ventures Fund LP also participating.

The financing values Dallas-based Island at $1.5 billion, a 15% increase from its last funding round in 2022. It brings the company’s total funding to more than $350 million, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Enterprise browsers are designed for use by businesses and organizations rather than individuals. Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google have their own versions with Microsoft Edge and Chrome Enterprise, respectively. Island said it differentiates itself through its focus on remote work and compatibility with personal as well as company-issued devices.

“Island has quickly established itself as a market leader in what we view as an immense winner-take-most space,” Jay Park, co-founder and managing partner of Prysm, said in the statement. “Island is an innovative and elegant approach to securing the modern enterprise, solving a core need of businesses today.”

Island’s browser is built on Chromium, the same open source project that powers Chrome, according to Island’s website.

The company plans to use the funding to grow its research and development team and expand its products and customer base, Island’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Mike Fey, said in an interview.

Island raised $115 million in its previous funding round, which was extended with an additional $60 million investment, according to a statement at the time. Fey, previously president at Symantec and general manager of McAfee Inc., said part of the incentive for the current round was to “let the world know” about the enterprise browser category—technology that he said is often misunderstood.

“They thought it was just a browser with some security,” Fey said. “We have focused on building something that end users enjoy, that enabled a business and improved security.”

Launched in 2022 after a few years of development, Island now has 250 employees and has sold more than 2 million browsers to over 100 customers in various industries, Fey said.

Prysm and Canapi joined earlier investors Insight Partners, Stripes and Georgian in the Series C round.

Canapi was attracted to Island’s product due to its specific uses for banks, said Neil Underwood, general partner at Canapi. Underwood’s firm is backed by more than 70 banks as limited partners, he added.

“Banks are struggling right now as an industry given the interest rate situation and looking for ways to cut costs,” said Canapi Vice President Richard Miller. “Some of that is business process outsourcing. But when you start outsourcing like that, giving those people the ability to log into your enterprise in a secure way is really paramount.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.