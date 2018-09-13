(Bloomberg) -- Protesters interrupted Michael Bloomberg’s speech at an environmental conference in San Francisco Thursday, chanting “the air is not for sale.”

“Only in America could you have environmentalists protesting an environmental conference," Bloomberg said as the activists were escorted from the auditorium at the Global Climate Action Summit.

Bloomberg, owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, is a co-chair of the event.

Outside, activists with colorful signs and replicas of oil rigs protested California Governor Jerry Brown, saying he has not done enough to limit oil drilling in the state.

“Climate delegates, keep it in the ground!” one man shouted.

