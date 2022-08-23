(Bloomberg) -- Envision Healthcare Corp. losses deepened in the second quarter as wage pressures and an ongoing contract fight with insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc. added to its financial woes, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The physician staffing firm, owned by KKR & Co Inc., reported a loss of $26 million for the quarter’s adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. That extended losses from the first quarter, and was down from a gain of $221 million in the second quarter of 2021, said the people, who asked not not to be identified because the results are private.

Its physician services unit was battered by higher labor costs, renegotiation of contracts and changes in the mix of private and government insurance plans paying Envision for services, the people said. Combined with the impact of the pandemic and other corporate expenses, the company was in the red even though its ambulatory surgery center business, AmSurg, generated roughly $55 million in adjusted earnings, the people said.

The results marked a disappointing quarter for investors already angered over a series of recent debt maneuvers through which Envision boosted its flexibility at the expense of shifting valuable assets away from some creditors. Envision is also facing pain from recent federal legislation, The No Surprises Act, which came into effect this January and limits how much patients can be billed for emergency services from care providers who aren’t in their insurance network.

Representatives for Envision and KKR declined to comment.

Moody’s Investors Service expects Envision’s earnings to remain pressured by the labor market and the No Surprises Act, as well as a continued dispute with UnitedHealth Group Inc., which dropped Envision from its network due to the company’s “egregious billing practices.”

Envision’s revenue declined around 12.6% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, on lower revenue per visit, the people said. Compared to its peers, Envision management hasn’t been as nimble in adjusting its costs based on patient volumes, and was ambiguous about its expectations on various arbitration processes, making it harder to gauge the company’s outlook, the people said.

Envision has been taking many of its profitable out-of-network contracts and moving them in network, or seeing payers for its services renegotiate for lower rates, the people said.

Envision’s weak results came after the company received a $1 billion financial lifeline by shifting its most valuable assets to back a new loan, tanking the value of its older debt in the process. The company then raised $300 million in July in a bid to quell some controversy from the April transaction.

The company ended June with roughly $600 million of cash, and is set to receive more than $1 billion from an intercompany transfer from the debt maneuver, the people said.

Its results put leverage at around 24 times, based on $6.6 billion of net debt and $271 million of adjusted Ebitda for the last twelve months, the people said.

Envision’s roughly $3.8 billion first-lien term loan due 2025 -- the heart of its financial maneuvers -- is quoted at around 25 cents on the dollar, down from 31.25 cents on July 29, Bloomberg data shows. Over the same period, its approximately $1.1 billion first-lien loan due 2027 pledged by AmSurg assets is quoted at roughly 98 cents, up from 94.8 cents.

