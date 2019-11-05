(Bloomberg) -- A Trump administration envoy testified that the White House pressured Ukraine for a promise of a politically motivated investigation in order to get an Oval Office meeting for the country’s new president, contradicting President Donald Trump’s repeated assertions there was no quid pro quo.

Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, said he believed the demand for an investigation linked to Joe Biden, Trump’s political rival,“would have to be complied with” before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy could meet with Trump, according to a transcript of his testimony to the three House committees leading an impeachment probe.

Sondland said the demands being made on the Ukrainian government were pushed by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and were initially just related to corruption, but “kept getting more insidious” as time went on.

The envoy said he wasn’t initially aware of the connection between the Bidens and the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. But it became clear that it was at the center of Giuliani’s interests and that Ukraine would have to address it.

Read the Sondland transcript here and here

In a revision filed Monday to his original testimony, Sondland said he now recalls conveying that message to a top Ukrainian official on Sept. 1 during a meeting in Warsaw, at a time when U.S. security aid to Ukraine was being held up by the White House.

“By the beginning of September 2019, and in the absence of any credible explanation for the suspension of aid, I presumed that the aid suspension had become linked to the proposed anti-corruption statement,” Sondland testified.

The transcript of Sondland’s testimony was released Tuesday along with that of former special U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker. Both men put Giuliani at the center of a campaign to pressure Ukrainian officials.

Volker said that when he met with Zelenskiy in Canada on July 3, he told him there is a “negative narrative about Ukraine” in the administration that “and that this is being amplified by Rudy Giuliani.”

Volker also defended Biden’s efforts, when he was vice president, to pressure Ukrainian authorities to fire former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. “He was executing U.S. policy at the time and what was widely understood internationally to be the right policy,” Volker said, according to the transcript.

Read the Volker transcript here and here

Sondland and Volker had pivotal roles in the Trump administration’s interactions with Ukraine that are at the heart of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. They and Energy Secretary Rick Perry were the “three amigos” deputized by the White House to help Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani lead back-channel administration overtures to Ukraine.

Sondland, a Portland businessman and Trump inaugural donor, is a key figure because of his direct conversations with the president and Ukrainian officials. Volker, the first witness to testify before the three impeachment panels, turned over text messages between senior State Department officials, some of whom expressed concern over Giuliani’s activities.

The transcripts were the second set released by the three Democratic-led committees conducting the inquiry, which is set to move on to public hearings as soon as next week. On Monday, transcripts from former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, were made public.

Congress had approved nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine, in part to help it build up military capabilities as its battles Russian-backed separatists. However, release of the money was held up for several months at the same time that some administration officials were discussing getting a commitment from Ukraine’s president to investigate Burisma and pursue a conspiracy theory that Ukraine aided Democrats in 2016.

Despite pressure from Republican and Democratic members of Congress for release of the aid, Trump held up the money until Sept. 11. That was days after lawyers for a whistle-blower who raised concerns about Trump’s interactions with Ukraine’s president informed the heads of the Senate and House Intelligence committees that the intelligence community’s inspector general didn’t intend to send the complaint to Congress.

