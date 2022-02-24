(Bloomberg) -- EOG Resources Inc. plans to restrain oil growth this year despite surging prices, falling into line with most other major U.S. independent shale producers.

EOG will increase crude production by 3.6% to about 461,000 barrels a day in 2022, the same as pre-pandemic levels, the Houston-based company said in statement Thursday.

While other major producers like Pioneer Natural Resources Co. and Continental Resources Inc. are also limiting increases to less than 5% this year, EOG had been seen by some analysts as an outlier, potentially choosing to take advantage of higher prices by pumping more crude from its shale fields. EOG is the second-biggest U.S. shale-focused producer behind ConocoPhillips.

EOG will fund the production increase with a 15% rise in its capital budget to about $4.5 billion. The capital spending can be funded with West Texas Intermediate at just $32 a barrel, EOG said, indicating plenty left over for dividend payments. WTI closed above $92 a barrel Thursday.

EOG’s fourth quarter earnings were $3.09 a share, missing the $3.16 Bloomberg Consensus estimate. The stock was little changed in after-hours trading.

