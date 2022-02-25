(Bloomberg) -- Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. warned it faces “substantial doubt” about continuing as a going concern over the next 12 months as the advanced battery maker pushes to ramp up production.

Eos, which makes long-duration batteries for the electricity grid, cited its history of losses and negative cash flows in the going-concern warning in a filing late Friday. The Edison, New Jersey, based company is expanding its factory near Pittsburgh and said it would need additional capital to execute its plans.

Eos also disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating it for alleged underpayment of custom duties on some imported supplies. No complaint has been filed against Eos as a result, the company said in the filing.

The shares fell 10% after the close of regular trading in New York.

The company, which also warned last February it may be unable to continue as a going concern, said on Friday it projected $50 million in revenue for 2022, up from $4.6 million in 2021.

