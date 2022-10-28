(Bloomberg) -- An inspection of the shuttered Limetree Bay Refinery in the US Virgin Islands found corroded valves, flanges and pipes, as well as other serious health and security violations that cast a shadow over plans to restart what was once one of the hemisphere’s largest fuel processing plants.

The Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, said it had inspected the St. Croix facility in September and was particularly concerned about the “poor condition of the system” containing ammonia and flagged “the serious potential for release.”

The 55-year-old Limetree Bay refinery was once the biggest in the world processing in excess of 600,000 barrels a day. There had been hopes it could be be brought back online as the US is struggling to secure fuel supplies along the eastern seaboard.

“Given the hazards posed by the condition of the equipment, if we are not able to quickly agree on a cooperative approach, EPA will evaluate its options, including but not limited to the unilateral issuance of an administrative order or other actions to address hazards posed by conditions at the facility,” the agency said in an Oct. 13 letter.

The long-shuttered plant was briefly reopened in 2021 only to be closed again and go bankrupt after it spewed oil on surrounding communities and contaminated drinking water. The new owners, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, a consortium of US and Caribbean investors, had previously said they wanted to restart operations this year at 180,000 barrels a day.

A call and emails to Port Hamilton representatives were not immediately returned.

