(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration took steps Tuesday to implement a hard-fought deal meant to ensure biofuel quotas are not undermined when oil refineries are exempted from the requirements.

The Environmental Protection Agency proposed changes in the way it sets those annual quotas spelling out how much renewable fuel refiners must blend into gasoline and diesel. The agency is seeking public comment on a plan to project the amount of exemptions next year based on the most recent three years’ practice -- and then use that to adjust its calculations.

The EPA is not seeking to change proposed renewable fuel targets for 2020 and 2021 as part of the notice it is releasing Tuesday. The agency said in a news release it is only proposing adjustments to the way it sets annual targets at this time.

The proposal seeks to balance the goal of the Renewable Fuel Standard law in “maximizing the use of renewables while following the law and sound process to provide relief to small refineries that demonstrate the need,” the agency said in a news release.

The EPA also said it intends to grant some refineries only partial exemptions in the future, a change from current practice.

