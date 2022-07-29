EPA Says It’s Under No ‘Pressure’ to Reopen St. Croix Refinery

(Bloomberg) -- Even as the US hustles to find additional refinery capacity amid a global fuel shortage, the Environmental Protection Agency isn’t prepared to cut corners to bring one of the hemisphere’s largest operations back on line, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said.

At issue is the fate of the more than 55-year-old Limetree Bay refinery on St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands, which at one time was the biggest in the world processing in excess of 600,000 barrels a day.

The long-shuttered plant was briefly reopened in 2021 only to be closed again and go bankrupt after it spewed oil on surrounding communities and contaminated drinking water. The new owners, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, a consortium of US and Caribbean investors, have said they would like to restart operations this year at 180,000 barrels a day.

Speaking in Puerto Rico this week, Regan said the EPA is reviewing Port Hamilton’s petition, but would move cautiously.

“That refinery’s record speaks for itself, raining oil on the very communities they claim to provide jobs for and serve,” he said. “I don’t feel any pressure to let any refinery or any facility cheat at the expense of the communities they are supposed to serve.”

Calls to a representative for Port Hamilton were not immediately returned.

Regan made the comments while visiting Puerto Rico on what the EPA is calling a “Journey to Justice” tour to highlight environmental discrimination in places like Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and US territories.

“There is a pattern of minority communities, communities of color, low-income communities, being disproportionately impacted by pollution all across this country,” he said.

Once known as Hess Oil Virgin Islands and Hovensa, Limetree Bay was a key supplier of gasoline and diesel to states along the US East Coast.

