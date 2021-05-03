(Bloomberg) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday will propose a rule curbing the use of a potent greenhouse gas used in refrigeration and air conditioning, the Biden administration’s first major step to limit climate-warming pollutants.

The new rule would cut production and importation of hydrofluorocarbons in the U.S. by 85% over the next 15 years. The EPA plans to announce the new rule later Monday, according to an agency official.

An omnibus spending bill passed last year with bipartisan support contained a similar target. Business and environmental groups both support limiting use of HFCs, which scientists say are much more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the earth.

The New York Times reported earlier on the impending rule.

