(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Thursday rescinded 31 refineries’ previously granted waivers from 2018 biofuel-blending requirements -- but said it will not require the facilities to buy compliance credits to fulfill the quotas.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s move appeared designed to stave off disruptions in a tight market for those compliance credits and potential spillover for high gasoline prices.

The approach underscores the continued legal and political pitfalls surrounding the 17-year-old Renewable Fuel Standard program that compels refineries to mix alternatives such as corn-based ethanol into gasoline and diesel. President Joe Biden promised to promote ethanol and other biofuels when campaigning for office, but once in the White House he’s faced the same dilemma predecessors did in balancing competing demands from oil refiners and agricultural interests.

At issue is the EPA’s 2019 decision to grant 31 refineries exemptions from 2018 biofuel blending quotas while denying the relief to five others. After biofuel advocates challenged the move, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in December gave the EPA 120 days to issue new decisions.

With its action Thursday, the EPA said the 31 previously granted exemptions were wrongly authorized because any economic hardship suffered by the facilities was not directly caused by the RFS program itself.

The EPA said in a notice it would provide an “alternate compliance approach” so the 31 previously exempted refineries can still “meet their new 2018 compliance obligations without purchasing or redeeming additional RFS credits.” The refineries will still need to file compliance reports even though they won’t be forced to also submit biofuel credits known as renewable identification numbers, or RINs.

“EPA is granting this compliance flexibility because the agency has determined that there are extenuating circumstances specific to this set of petitions,” the agency said.

Biofuel advocates were expected to take a dim view of the decision to effectively absolve refiners of the need to purchase as many as 1.43 billion RINs affected by the 2018 exemptions.

However, refining advocates have warned the Biden administration that forcing refineries to acquire RINs to satisfy previously waived quotas could spur excessive demand for those credits and potentially higher gasoline costs, undermining White House efforts to lower prices at the pump.

EPA spokesman Nick Conger said there was “separate and distinct analysis” behind the decisions to deny waivers and provide compliance flexibility to newly rejected refineries.

The denials could provide legal support for the EPA’s separate proposal to deny more than 60 other refinery requests for waivers from quotas spanning 2016 to 2021. The agency said the new rejections were consistent with a 2020 decision by the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that previous exemptions had been improperly granted because refineries’ economic hardship wasn’t tied to the RFS.

The Biden administration is set to finalize blending quotas for 2020, 2021 and 2022 by June 3.

