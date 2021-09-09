(Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. is looking to take advantage of a new law in South Korea that forces Apple Inc. to open its App Store to outside payment systems.

The video-game maker aims to rerelease a version of Fortnite for Apple’s iOS that will offer Epic’s payment option side-by-side with Apple’s, according to a company tweet Thursday. To make that happen, it’s asking Apple to restore Epic’s Fortnite developer account.

South Korea’s National Assembly passed a bill late last month that bans application-store operators from forcing developers to use their online payment systems and instead allows users to pay through a variety of methods. It also applies to Google’s Android, which -- like Apple -- has faced criticism for using “gatekeeper control” to squeeze app developers. The law needs to be signed by the president before taking effect.

Apple and Epic have been locked in a legal battle over the iPhone maker’s App Store practices, with a ruling expected soon. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’s decision could mandate changes to the App Store, and she has indicated that her ruling won’t please either side.

