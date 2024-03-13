(Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. asked a federal judge to hold Apple Inc. in contempt of court over its failure to properly comply with a court order to open its App Store to outside payment options.

Apple said it would let all third-party apps sold in the US include an outside link to a developer website to process payments for in-app purchases after the US Supreme Court refused in January to wade into a three-year feud between the maker of the popular Fortnite game and the technology giant.

Epic said in a court filing Wednesday that Apple hasn’t followed through and should be ordered to fully comply.

