(Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. filed a notice of appeal Sunday following a judge’s decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers concluded in Friday’s ruling that Apple has engaged in anticompetitive conduct that harms consumers, and she ordered Apple to allow app developers to steer consumers to outside payment methods.

But she rejected Epic’s argument that Apple is an illegal monopoly. She ordered Epic, maker of the popular Fortnite game, to pay at least $4 million in damages to Apple for breach of contract.

