(Bloomberg) -- Epic Games is finalizing the terms of a $1 billion fund-raising effort, seven months after closing a previous round, Sky News reported, citing people it didn’t indentify familiar with the matter.

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch advising Epic Games on the latest transaction, the people told Sky
  • Funding will value the company, which makes the Fortnite and Houseparty online games, at about $28b

  • The company was valued at $17.3b after a $1.78b capital-raising announced last July

    • NOTE: In June, Fortnite Maker Epic Is Said to Near Funding at $17 Billion Value

To view the source of this information click here

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.