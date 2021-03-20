Epic Games Nears $1b Fundraising at About $28b Valuation: Sky

(Bloomberg) -- Epic Games is finalizing the terms of a $1 billion fund-raising effort, seven months after closing a previous round, Sky News reported, citing people it didn’t indentify familiar with the matter.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch advising Epic Games on the latest transaction, the people told Sky

Funding will value the company, which makes the Fortnite and Houseparty online games, at about $28b

The company was valued at $17.3b after a $1.78b capital-raising announced last July NOTE: In June, Fortnite Maker Epic Is Said to Near Funding at $17 Billion Value



