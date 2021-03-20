1h ago
Epic Games Nears $1b Fundraising at About $28b Valuation: Sky
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Epic Games is finalizing the terms of a $1 billion fund-raising effort, seven months after closing a previous round, Sky News reported, citing people it didn’t indentify familiar with the matter.
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch advising Epic Games on the latest transaction, the people told Sky
- Funding will value the company, which makes the Fortnite and Houseparty online games, at about $28b
The company was valued at $17.3b after a $1.78b capital-raising announced last July
- NOTE: In June, Fortnite Maker Epic Is Said to Near Funding at $17 Billion Value
To view the source of this information click here
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.