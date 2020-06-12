(Bloomberg) -- A well-known episode of British comedy “Fawlty Towers” has been pulled from a U.K. streaming service for containing racist slurs, in a move that highlights how broadcasters are reassessing their archives.

The show’s 1975 episode “The Germans” has been temporarily removed from UKTV, a broadcaster owned by the U.K. state-funded British Broadcasting Corp. The episode features a scene that shows a character use racial insults in a conversation about the West Indies cricket team.

“The episode contains racial slurs so we are taking the episode down while we review it,” a UKTV spokesman said in an emailed comment. “We regularly review older content to ensure it meets audience expectations and are particularly aware of the impact of outdated language. Some shows carry warnings and others are edited. We want to take time to consider our options for this episode.”

The take-down by UKTV comes after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis ignited worldwide protests led by the Black Lives Matter movement against racism and police brutality, which have in turn set off reappraisals of cultural artifacts from statues to on-screen entertainment.

Protesters and local authorities have removed statues associated with slave-owners in Britain and the U.S., while TV companies have pulled 1930s movie “Gone With the Wind”, police reality TV show “Cops” and 2000s TV show “Little Britain”, citing their controversial portrayals of race and policing.

The episode of “Fawlty Towers” was famous for showing the owner of its titular dysfunctional British hotel, played by Monty Python actor John Cleese, repeatedly failing to avoid bringing up the Second World War in front of his German guests.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.