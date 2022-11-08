(Bloomberg) -- Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz said he reached a settlement with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre who he said admitted she may have misidentified him.

Giuffre had accused Dershowitz of being one of several prominent men to whom Epstein “lent” for sexual abuse. Dershowitz denied the claim, and Giuffre sued him for defamation. The law professor then counter-sued for defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

The parties on Tuesday asked the federal court in Manhattan to dismiss the case. Giuffre’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Dershowitz said in an interview that the end of the dispute was “very gratifying” and reiterated his claim that he never met Giuffre before she accused him.

“I know that she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein and I know that she was not abused by me,” Dershowitz said. And she now recognizes that. I wish her well going forward and I hope she recovers from the abuse.”

Giuffre in February settled a similar suit against Prince Andrew for confidential terms. Her lawyers said the British royal was required to make “a substantial donation” to Giuffre’s charity supporting victim’s rights as part of the deal.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.