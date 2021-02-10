(Bloomberg) -- The two executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate were added as defendants to a civil racketeering lawsuit brought by the U.S. Virgin Islands, which claims they acted as “captains” of the late financier’s alleged scheme to traffic in girls.

Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George said her office had “newly-obtained evidence” showing that Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn had “direct participation” in almost all of Epstein’s business operations and financial activities -- including the alleged sex trafficking network -- and that they “facilitated” forced marriages among his victims to “ensure” their immigration status.

The filing comes as George and the estate are locked in a battle over money for a victims compensation fund.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.