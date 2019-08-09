(Bloomberg) -- British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell failed to persuade a U.S. appeals court to reconsider a ruling to unseal 2,000 pages of documents in a defamation lawsuit filed against her by an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Friday declined to Maxwell’s request for a full panel of judges to reconsider an earlier ruling to make the documents public.

The documents must still be considered by a lower court before they are unsealed. They may shed light on the allegations against people close to Epstein, who’s accused of sex trafficking in minors.

