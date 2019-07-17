(Bloomberg) -- A suspicious passport found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion has numerous stamps indicating it was used to enter France, Spain, the U.K. and Saudi Arabia in the 1980s, prosecutors said in a court filing to counter a defense argument that there is no evidence he ever used it.

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Dolmetsch in Federal Court in Manhattan at cdolmetsch@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Steve Stroth at sstroth@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.