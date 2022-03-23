(Bloomberg) -- Two private Caribbean islands that belonged to Jeffrey Epstein, the late pedophile financier who died in jail, are up for sale for $125 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The U.S. Virgin Island property -- Great St. James and Little St. James -- spans more than 230 acres in total. The smaller of the islands has a main residence, four guest villas, a helipad, two pools and three beaches. The bigger one, across the bay from St. Thomas, is largely untouched with a marine preserve known as Christmas Cove.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to cover the resolution of outstanding lawsuits against the Epstein estate and the regular costs of its operations, the Wall Street Journal said, citing Daniel Weiner, an attorney for the estate. They will be subject to tax, creditors and other claimants.

New York-based Modlin Group, one of the agents marketing the sale, declined to comment.

Epstein was a resident of the Virgin Islands for more than two decades. He was accused of trafficking and sexually abusing young women and underage girls on his private islands. He hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while waiting for a sex-trafficking trial.

He bought Little St. James in 1998 for $7.95 million and nearby Great St. James in 2016 for $22.5 million. He also owned properties in Paris, Palm Beach and New Mexico. An undisclosed buyer acquired his New York mansion for $51 million, with the proceeds going to a compensation fund for his victims.

