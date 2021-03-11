(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion was sold for about $51 million to an undisclosed buyer, with the proceeds going to a compensation fund for women who accused the late financier of sexual abuse.

The East 71st Street home, where U.S. prosecutors say “hundreds if not thousands” of photos of nude and partly clothed girls were found, was sold this week, Daniel Weiner, a lawyer for the executors of Epstein’s estate, said in an email. The sale was reported earlier by the Miami Herald.

Denise George, the attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands, last month asked a probate judge there for an emergency freeze on the estate’s assets to make sure there’s enough for the victim payouts. The court denied the request, finding that the territory didn’t have standing in the matter. The estate completed the sale of the townhouse, at 9 East 71st Street, on March 9, Weiner said. Epstein was a longtime resident of the islands.

The value of the estate, reckoned at more than $600 million last year, has plummeted to less than $200 million, according to a lawyer for a group of women who say Epstein assaulted them. They sought to join the Virgin Islands’ effort to freeze the estate’s assets. The compensation fund has paid out more than $55 million to at least 150 eligible recipients, most of whom were assaulted as girls.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking of minors and then found dead in his jail cell in Manhattan in August 2019 in what authorities ruled a suicide. Ghislaine Maxwell, long a close associate of Epstein, was arrested in July and is accused of luring his victims and participating in their abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.

