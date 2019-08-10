(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims will continue to seek justice after the accused sex trafficker was found dead in his New York jail cell, one of their lawyers said.

Attorney Josh Schiller said Saturday that Epstein’s victims will stay on course. His firm represents several women who claim they were abused as girls as young as 14. One alleged victim filed a civil suit in 2015 that resulted in hundreds of pages of new details being unsealed Friday in New York -- hours before the accused sex trafficker was found hanged.

“The coward and serial predator may have taken his own life but we shall continue to seek justice on behalf of our clients,” Schiller, of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP in Manhattan, said in a text message.

Even if Epstein’s criminal case halts as a result of his death, as is likely, civil suits filed by Boies Schiller will continue because Epstein wasn’t a defendant. In one of the cases, an alleged victim sued Epstein’s close friend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, for defamation.

On Friday, a federal appeals court unsealed hundreds of pages of documents in that case, revealing new allegations of sexual abuse by powerful men who associates with Epstein, including former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, former U.S. Senator George Mitchell, and asset manager Glenn Dubin, chairman of Castleton Commodities International LLC.

All three men vigorously deny the claims.

The same alleged victim in that case, Virginia Giuffre, also filed a defamation suit against longtime Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz, whom she claims sexually abused her. That case could result in further allegations and details being revealed. Dershowitz has denied claims that he defamed Giuffre or had sex with her.

On Saturday, he declined to comment on the death of Epstein.

Additional details may be unsealed in that case after the appeals court ordered further review by a judge.

