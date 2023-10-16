(Bloomberg) -- Waystar Holding Corp. filed for an initial public offering, a sign that US equity capital markets aren’t returning to a deep freeze after four key listings delivered mixed results.

The health-care payments software maker disclosed growing revenue and shrinking losses in its filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Waystar said it had a net loss of $44 million on revenue of $705 million in 2022, compared with a loss of $47 million on revenue of $579 million the previous year.

Waystar didn’t include a proposed size and price range for a share sale, which it will have to do in a subsequent filing to proceed. The company’s investors include EQT AB, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Bain Capital and Francisco Partners and their affiliates.

The offering is being led by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc. The company plans for its shares to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WAY.

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. also submitted its IPO filing on Monday, saying that its listing would be led by Barclays and Morgan Stanley. Also on Monday, oil and gas producer Mach Natural Resources LP set a price of $19 to $21 for 10 million units in its IPO.

That activity follows last week’s trading debut flop of Birkenstock Holding Plc., which remains 17% below its IPO price despite rising 4.6% on Monday. The German sandal maker’s listing was the fourth of four seen as indicators as to whether US IPOs would climb out of a nearly two-year slump.

Arm Holdings Plc, the biggest IPO of the year globally at $5.23 billion, has gained only 2.1% since its September debut. Data and marketing automation company Klaviyo Inc. is up 5.1%, while Instacart was fallen 17%.

