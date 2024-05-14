EQT-Backed Waystar Said to Seek as Much as $1 Billion in US IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Waystar Holding Corp. is seeking to raise as much as $1 billion in its US initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

A listing for the EQT AB-backed firm could happen as soon as in June, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is confidential. Waystar filed publicly for a Nasdaq listing in October, and the health-care payments software company has been monitoring market conditions as it weighs the timing of a potential launch, Bloomberg News has reported.

Details of the offering could change, the people said. The IPO timing was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal, which also reported the company is likely to target a valuation around $5 billion or $6 billion.

A representative for EQT declined to comment. A representative for Waystar didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The software firm disclosed growing revenue in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Waystar said it had a net loss of $51.3 million on revenue of $791 million in 2023, compared with a loss of $51.5 million on revenue of $705 million the previous year.

Along with EQT, the company’s investors also include Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Bain Capital and Francisco Partners and their affiliates.

The offering is being led by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc. The company plans for its shares to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WAY.

