(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB hired Saumil Agrawal as a managing director within its active core infrastructure team.

Agrawal, who is based in New York and worked most recently at Blackstone Inc., is set to join the Stockholm-based firm in coming months, reporting to Alex Greenbaum, head of EQT Active Core Infrastructure, according to people with knowledge of the matter, all of whom asked not to be identified discussing an appointment that isn’t yet public.

An EQT representative confirmed the hire, declining to comment further.

Before Blackstone, Agrawal held roles at Singaporean sovereign-wealth fund GIC Pte and Alinda Capital Partners, his LinkedIn profile shows.

EQT Active Core Infrastructure targets companies that “provide essential services to society and offer a distinct and attractive risk-return proposition based on stable cash yield generation, inflation protection, low volatility and pursuit of longer-term value creation opportunities,” according to the firm’s website. It aims to hold investments for 15 to 25 years, and has backed digital-infrastructure platform Radius and German renewable-energy producer Tion Renawables.

