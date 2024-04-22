(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB has appointed Peter Aliprantis as head of its Americas private wealth management business, furthering a push across the industry to offer high-net-worth clients access to private market investments.

The Stockholm-headquartered investment firm is hiring Aliprantis as a partner in New York, where he’ll report to EQT’s global head of private wealth, Peter Beske Nielsen, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Aliprantis is joining from TPG Angelo Gordon, where he was a managing director focused on new business development and intermediary distribution. Prior to TPG Angelo Gordon, Aliprantis was a partner and managing director at FrontPoint Partners working on the global distribution of alternative investment products to private investors and advisers.

“With more than 25 years of private wealth experience, working across private banks, wirehouses, family offices and digital platforms, Peter is the perfect fit to lead our growing private wealth team in the Americas,” EQT’s Chief Commercial Officer, Suzanne Donohoe, said in the statement. “He takes an entrepreneurial approach to expanding new strategies and clearly exemplifies EQT’s values.”

Private wealth represents about 9% of total client commitments across active EQT funds, according to the statement. Aliprantis’s hire is part of a plan by EQT to expand its global private wealth business, which remains a strategic priority for the firm.

Private equity firms have been making hires in private wealth in an effort to offer non-institutional investors greater access to traditional buyout strategies. Vista Equity Partners, known for its bets on enterprise software, hired Dan Parant from KKR & Co. as global head of its private wealth solutions business in February.

