EQT AB has hired Maarten de Jong and Mark Braganza as partners as it seeks to bolster its private capital health-care team.

De Jong, formerly of Moelis & Co., and Braganza, most recently at Sun European Partners, will be based in London, according to an announcement seen by Bloomberg News on Monday. They will join EQT’s team of more than 120 health care-focused investment professionals.

“With Maarten and Mark joining the team, not only do we gain proven leaders, we add partners with the experience and expertise to make EQT an even better health-care investor,” Michael Bauer, co-head of EQT’s global health-care sector team, said in the announcement.

De Jong, a chemist by training, previously led the expansion of Moelis’s global health-care platform and was based in New York. Braganza studied medicine at Cambridge University and has spent more than a decade at private equity firms including TPG and GHO Capital as well as Sun.

EQT, which has €224 billion in total assets under management, has been investing in health care advisory. In 2021, it bought health-care focused venture capital firm LSP. The investment firm has deployed over €23 billion ($24.2 billion) across more than 200 health-care investments in the past three decades.

