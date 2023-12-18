(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB is nearing a deal to acquire Zeus in a transaction that values the medical device component manufacturer at more than $3 billion, including debt, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Stockholm-headquartered investment firm may announce the deal for family-owned Zeus as soon as Monday, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Founded in 1966, Zeus makes mission-critical polymer components used in minimally invasive, life-saving medical procedures like coronary interventions or valve replacements. The Orangeburg, South Carolina-based company is controlled by the Tourville family and operates eight facilities across the US, as well as one in Ireland.

EQT has been competing with industry players and other private equity firms in an auction for Zeus led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the people said.

A representative for EQT declined to comment, while a representative for Zeus didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

