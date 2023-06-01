(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB is nearing an agreement to acquire veterinary drugmaker Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc in what would be one of the largest UK take-private deals this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Swedish buyout firm and the UK company are likely to announce a deal Friday ahead of an already extended deadline to make a firm offer or walk away, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

Dechra in mid-April said it was in talks with EQT about a possible, all-cash bid of 4070 pence a share, or about £4.6 billion ($5.8 billion). The two sides have been discussing a possible price reduction, the people said, since Dechra warned on May 22 that underlying operating profit would be below a previous forecast due to a “more volatile and challenging” environment.

EQT and Dechra are likely to settle on a slightly lower price, some of the people said, though they warned that negotiations were still fluid. Representatives for EQT and Dechra declined to comment.

Deadline Extended

Dechra on May 11 extended the deadline to June 2 for EQT to announce a firm offer, in line with UK takeover rules. The private equity arm of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is set to be a co-investor in the deal, EQT has previously said.

The acquisition comes as private equity dealmaking has slowed amid a dearth of cheap funding for such transactions. Dechra is a global veterinary supplies company that is best known for making drugs for pets such as dogs, cats and rabbits. It also makes products for horses, cattle and pigs.

EQT is an acquisitive firm that has been active in the veterinary market. It’s the largest shareholder in IVC Evidensia, one of the biggest veterinary service providers in Europe. It also has invested in online retailer ZooPlus and pet insurer ManyPets.

