(Bloomberg) -- An investor group led by EQT AB is nearing a deal to buy Radius Global Infrastructure Inc., which leases cell sites to wireless-tower companies and mobile-network operators, according to people familiar with the matter. The stock rose more than 20% on the news.

The Stockholm-based global investment firm could announce a take-private deal for Radius as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. EQT is discussing paying more than $14 per share for Radius, one of the people said.

No final decision has been made and the terms and timing of a deal could change or talks could fall through, the people added.

Representatives for EQT and Radius couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Radius was up 19% to $13.88 at 2:02 p.m. in New York trading Monday, giving the company a market value of about $1.5 billion.

Bloomberg News reported in November that EQT was in talks to buy the company, which has been weighing options including a sale since at least May.

EQT already has a substantial digital-infrastructure portfolio, including Zayo, GlobalConnect and EdgeConneX.

