(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB is bolstering its green ambitions by seeking to take one of Sweden’s largest wind park developers private.

The private equity firm’s EQT Infrastructure VI is offering 16.4 billion Kronor ($1.5 billion) for OX2 AB, a 43.4% premium from last close, the firm said in a statement.

The deal is the latest sign of the firm’s increasing involvement in the renewables sector in Europe and the US as it seeks to profit from the growing electrification of the world’s most advanced economies. Previous deals include German power producer Tion Renewables and Cypress Creek Renewables in the US.

OX2 is Sweden’s largest publicly traded wind firm. It has projects from its home market to Australia. The firm made its first quarterly loss in the previous period and shares are down by almost a quarter this year.

Read: Wind Firm OX2 Plunges Most Since IPO After First Quarterly Loss

The wind company’s founder and largest shareholder is Peas Industries, representing approximately 46% of the shares and votes in OX2. It has said it will support the deal. The independent bid committee of the board of directors of OX2 also unanimously agreed to recommend that shareholders accept the offer.

EQT says it is well positioned to become a good owner of OX2, bringing extensive experience investing in the renewables sector and in the energy transition broadly. The firm plans to provide additional investment in OX2’s pipeline.

