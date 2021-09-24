(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s EQT AB offered to acquire German online pet-food retailer Zooplus AG for 470 euros ($550.84) a share.

The proposal is 0.9% higher than Friday’s close, and values Zooplus at 3.36 billion euros.

Pet Bidco GmbH, a holding company that’s linked to the buyout firm, made the takeover offer to the shareholders of Zooplus, according to a statement from the company.

The deal needs the approval of more than 50% of Zooplus shareholders, and is subject to other regulatory considerations.

Earlier this month, KKR & Co. ended talks over a possible takeover bid for Zooplus, narrowing the field of suitors for the German company after Hellman & Friedman LLC raised its offer.

