(Bloomberg) -- EQT Partners is set to launch an initial public offering as early as next week as the buyout firm seeks to raise cash to fund growth, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Stockholm-based firm is likely to announce its intention to float on the local exchange with the listing taking place in the coming weeks, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

The firm said in a statement nearly a year ago that the company was reviewing options to support growth and “make us resilient to weather tougher times.”

An IPO could value EQT at about 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion), and EQT may list a 25% stake in the business to raise about 1 billion euros, people familiar with the matter said previously.

No final decision has been made and the timing could still change, they said.

A representative for EQT declined to comment. Reuters reported EQT’s plans to announce an IPO earlier.

EQT has raised more than 61 billion euros for investment funds since it was started about 25 years ago. Investor AB, founded by the wealthy Wallenberg family, is the its anchor investor and owns 23% of the buyout firm, according to the EQT’s website.

