(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB continues to ready skincare business Galderma for one of Europe’s largest initial public offerings this year, even as the deepening conflict in Ukraine creates a far more complicated route to market for many companies.

The Swedish investment firm hasn’t made any decisions on the timing of any listing of the former Nestle SA unit, Michael Bauer, partner and global co-head of health care at EQT, said in a email.

“While the current events in the Ukraine do not affect its business in a material way, we will monitor market conditions alongside management,” Bauer said. “IPO preparations continue to progress well with high levels of engagement.”

EQT could look at options other than a public listing of Galderma if markets remain difficult, according to people familiar with the matter. It may also bring in a financial investor to take a stake in the business ahead of an IPO, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A representative for EQT declined to comment.

An IPO could value the maker of Cetaphil moisturizers and Dysport muscle relaxants at 20 billion Swiss francs ($22 billion), Bloomberg News reported last year. It would also mark a relatively quick exit for EQT, which led a consortium that acquired the business in 2019 for 10.2 billion Swiss francs.

“An IPO is the next step in Galderma’s ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world,” Bauer said.

IPO bankers had been gearing up for a busier March after a slow start to the year, in which companies struggled to sell shares amid volatility triggered by tightening monetary policy.

Among the large listings set to kick off in the coming months in Europe were Thyssenkrupp AG’s electrolysis plant business Nucera, Eni SpA’s renewables division Plenitude and Olam International Ltd.’s food unit.

Now Russia’s military attack on Ukraine makes it unlikely that any big offerings will go ahead in the next few weeks.

(Updates with EQT options in fourth paragraph.)

