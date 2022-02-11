(Bloomberg) -- U.S. demand for natural gas could increase by roughly 1 billion cubic feet a day from year-ago levels for the rest of 2022 due to the need to refill stockpiles after a colder-than-normal winter among “several other positives,” EQT Chief Financial Officer David Khani said

More of the fuel is also being used for power generation and industrial facilities because of the phaseout of coal, Khani said on a conference call with analysts Thursday.

Demand for gas in the Lower 48 has averaged more than 100 billion cubic feet a day so far this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.