(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB has agreed to sell a majority stake in cybersecurity company Utimaco to private equity firm SGT Capital.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to regulatory approvals, SGT Capital said in a statement. It didn’t disclose financial details. The deal is valued at about $500 million, a person with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

EQT will remain a minority investor in Utimaco, according to the statement. Private equity firms have announced $95 billion in divestments of technology companies this year, more than double the volume from the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Utimaco develops security hardware used for managing sensitive data and distributing cryptographic keys, as well as compliance solutions for telecommunication providers. It has more than 470 employees, according to the statement.

The company’s headquarters are in Aachen, Germany and Campbell, California. EQT’s mid-market fund agreed to take a majority stake in Utimaco in 2016.

SGT Capital, which has offices in Germany and Singapore, was advised by EY on the deal.

