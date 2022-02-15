(Bloomberg) -- Alex Greenbaum, head of infrastructure for North America at Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte., left the firm to join investment firm EQT AB, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Greenbaum will be one of three partners leading a vehicle known as EQT Active Core Infrastructure, alongside Daniel Perez and Fabian Grone, starting next month, the people said, asking not to be identified discussed information that isn’t public. The Stockholm-based firm said last month that it planned to raise 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) for the fund.

Representatives for EQT and GIC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Greenbaum declined to comment.

Greenbaum, who joined GIC in 2015, worked on transactions including the firm’s minority investments in Duke Energy Corp.’s Duke Energy Indiana subsidiary and ITC Holdings Corp., as well as a partnership with Brookfield Infrastructure to take rail company Genessee & Wyoming Inc. private. Prior to GIC, Greenbaum spent almost a decade at UBS Group AG, according to his LinkedIn profile.

