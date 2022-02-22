(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB is betting on the rise of green motoring in the U.K. with a deal to buy an operator of electric-vehicle chargers in the country.

The private equity firm’s infrastructure arm has agreed to acquire InstaVolt from Zouk Capital for an undisclosed sum, according to a statement Tuesday.

Founded in 2016, Basingstoke, U.K.-based InstaVolt operates 700 charging points for electric vehicles, mostly at retail, food and beverage forecourts.

While EV take-up in the U.K. more than tripled between 2019 and 2021, charging points only increased by 70%, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said this month.

In response, carmakers in the U.K. are calling for the creation of an independent regulator to oversee the country’s EV infrastructure push amid concerns that long lines at charging stations will put off buyers.

“The future is electric,” Anna Sundell, partner and head of EQT Infrastructure’s U.K. advisory team, said in the statement. “InstaVolt is essential to the rollout of EV charging infrastructure across the U.K., a prerequisite for enabling mass adoption of EVs.”

RBC Capital Markets LLC advised EQT on the deal, while UBS Group AG worked with Zouk.

